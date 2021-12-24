Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Shares Joyful Family Photos From a Magical Place — the Look On His Baby Girl’s Face Alone… Priceless!
Howard Wise/JPI
Making memories that will last a lifetime.
Everyone has their own way of preparing for the holidays. Some bake way ahead of time, while others rush to the stores to scour the shelves for last minute shopping deals and then there are families that head out for a pre-Christmas trip to Disneyland. Yes, that’s a thing! The Bold and the Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) recently gave fans a glimpse inside his family’s trip to the magical resort.
The CBS soap actor shared photos and a video with his wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and their daughter Poppy. In his post fans can see the proud papa and his sweet girl enjoying a ride on the King Arthur Carrousel, followed by Poppy posing in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle. A few family shots were thrown in and there was even one of Poppy standing at the gate of Minnie Mouse’s house.
More: Bold & Beautiful cast’s surprising Christmas reveals
However, the video will be one to look back on as Novlan announced, “We’re here, first Disneyland with Poppy.” As Ewell pointed at their surroundings, Novlan asked their daughter, “What do you think?” Poppy gave a big, “Yeah,” as her mom echoed her excitement.
His Bold & Beautiful castmate Annika Noelle (Hope) noticed that Novlan and his wife wore light colored shirts to blend in with Poppy’s Disney sweatshirt and exclaimed, “Love the matching outfits,” to which Ewell replied, “Best day ever.”
Now that we’ve gotten a look into the holiday memories Novlan and his family have created, this is the perfect time to reminisce over various soapy Christmas photos throughout the years in our gallery below.