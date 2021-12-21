The Bold and the Beautiful Cast Kicks Off The Holiday Week By Revealing Which Character ‘Is Most Likely to…’

Before you go, take a look back at many soapy memories over the years in our Christmas photo gallery .

What do you think? Watch the video below to hear how others answered then leave us your thoughts in the comment section.

And finally, “Who is most likely to keep their New Year’s resolution?” Saint-Victor laughed and said, “That’s a good question for The Bold and the Beautiful … I think Eric would.” Clifton didn’t waste any time replying, “Hope,” to which Noelle agreed but Diamond White (Paris) likely hit the nail on the head by stating, “No one.”

The next question, “Who is most likely to make the best holiday dessert?” had numerous castmates shouting out the obvious, “Pam!” However, others thought Brooke would bring the best treat to a feast.

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) was up next and was asked, “Who is most likely to win a snowball fight?” She quickly responded, “How about Quinn!” Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) thought Finn would come out on top — but Saint-Victor was sure that Bill would win! Why? Well… “He’d probably put rocks in the snow.” Noelle laughed and explained that her pick would be “very aggressive” then changed her mind after Clifton explained why he agreed with Saint-Victor.

Lawrence Saint-Victor started things off by answering, “Who is most likely to give the best holiday gift?” Though he thought his character, Carter, would be the best gifter because, “he is very thoughtful and friendly,” Scott Clifton (Liam) and Annika Noelle (Hope) had two different ideas! And they weren’t the only ones…

The cast of The Bold and the Beautiful had a good time kicking off the holiday week by answering a few questions as to which of its CBS soap characters would be “most likely to.” While a few of the answers were very clear to some, others had different ideas about which character would best fit the bill.

1 / 43 <p>Ah, nothing quite says that the holiday season is upon us like a majestic pine shaking in its stand because of the proximity of <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> branch-shaker Stephanie (Susan Flannery). No wonder by 2009, the Forresters had switched to fake trees.</p>

2 / 43 <p>Not that you could hear them over the tomfoolery that was being gotten up to in 2007 by <em>Days of Our Live</em>s’ Abe (James Reynolds) and Roman (Josh Taylor). Guys, you <em>know</em> Santa’s watching, right?</p>

3 / 43 <p>And then, say, blackmail him? Because for sure, the Baldwin family of <em>The Young and the Restless</em> could help you out with that — or they could’ve once they got done posing for their 2014 portrait, in which they tried their best to look like they didn’t know they were on you-know-who’s naughty list.</p>

4 / 43 <p>In 2011, <em>General Hospital</em> toyed with the emotions of the Quartermaines — and viewers — by letting everyone imagine a world in which Jason (Steve Burton) had become the doctor that Monica (Leslie Charleson) and Alan (Stuart Damon) expected him to be, not a brain-damaged hired gun for the Mob.</p>

5 / 43 <p>The beard was lacking, but there was no turning down the volume on the cheer when <em>The Late Show With James Corden</em>’s… er, James Corden decked the halls of <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> with Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).</p>

6 / 43 <p>Yeah, that was <em>not</em> something you really wanted to tell <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) when she stopped by the hospital to read Christmas stories to the kidlets with Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), Mickey (John Clarke) and Alice (Frances Reid) in 2002. Seriously, look at that expression on her face. No, children. Just no!</p>

7 / 43 <p>And also go ahead and show up, ye philanderers like <em>Young & Restless</em>’ star-crossed Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden). We won’t judge. Much.</p>

8 / 43 <p>Not the Corinthoses’, that’s for sure. Not for long. Though <em>General Hospital</em> scene stealer Dev (Ashton Arbab) was quick to make his “presents” known, he was killed off around Thanksgiving 2020.</p>

9 / 43 <p>From the looks of this 2004 photo, <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> had Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about a bite away from trading Ridge for his biological father, Massimo (the late, great Joseph Mascolo).</p>

10 / 43 <p>Mm-hmm. Sure. But first, we suspect what <em>As the World Turns</em>’ Carly (Maura West, now Ava on <em>General Hospital</em>) wanted in 2007 was to not have a third wheel on her date with Sam (Wally Kurth, now Ned on <em>General Hospital</em>). Side note: Why do we now feel compelled to add more parentheses and mention that the dummy is not now a <em>General Hospital</em> cast member?</p>

11 / 43 <p>Who could blame <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) for looking so glum over the holidays in 2020? At the time, bride Ciara (Victoria Konefal) was de… Ha. We can’t even type it without laughing. As if she could have been dead! No one dies in Salem for long!</p>

12 / 43 <p>Ha. We’ll believe that it’s <em>over</em>-over between <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) when reindeer fly. Oh, wait…</p>

13 / 43 <p>Actually… is that a piece of the Ice Princess? Helena Cassadine’s cold, cold heart? Whatever it is, it was fascinating enough in 2011 to have distracted <em>General Hospital</em> hottie Ethan (Nathan Dean Parsons) from his pumpkin-spice latte.</p>

14 / 43 <p>Well, if we were <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> casualty Macy (Bobbie Eakes), seen here in 2002, it would — and would always — be to start a third of her nine lives.</p>

15 / 43 <p>And who knows? By the time you see this photo from 2019, <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) might once again be this close.</p>

16 / 43 <p>In 2010, it didn’t look like <em>One Life to Live</em>’s Langston (Brittany Underwood) was going to have any trouble finding someone to… ahem… toot her noisemaker; Ford (David A. Gregory) appeared to be seconds away from doing just that. Wait for <span style="text-decoration: line-through">Dick Clark</span> Ryan Seacrest, man!</p>

17 / 43 <p>This is how we like to remember <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Caroline (Peggy McCay) and Shawn (Frank Parker) — happy, together and next to a tree that has as many strands of tinsel on it as it does pine needles.</p>

18 / 43 <p><em>The Young and the Restless</em> half brothers Dylan (Steve Burton) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) enjoyed one another’s Christmas “presence” in 2014.</p>

19 / 43 <p>Mind you, none of these hearty <em>General Hospital</em> characters minded a bit in 2017; they just bundled up and delightedly gathered around Santa (Donnell Turner’s Curtis).</p>

20 / 43 <p>OK, it was more like a decade of Christmases ago that this photo was taken of <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> ingenue Hope (then Kim Matula). </p>

21 / 43 <p>Let’s just back slowly away. From the looks of this 2004 shot, <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) have just asked Malcolm (Shemar Moore) to work on the 24th.</p>

22 / 43 <p>In 2011, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) had a ball… hanging from nearly every branch, from the looks of it.</p>

23 / 43 <p>That’s what it’ll always be for <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Devon (Bryton James) and Lily (Christel Khalil) when they remember happier holidays, like the one they shared in 2004 with their late folks, Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Drucilla (Victoria Rowell).</p>

24 / 43 <p>We’re guessing this image is from a dropped <em>General Hospital</em> subplot in which Michael (Chad Duell) discovered that ELQ — gasp — doesn’t play Christmas carols as its holiday hold music.</p>

25 / 43 <p>Except that wasn’t your mommy <em>or</em> Santa; in 2009, that was <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>’s Bridget (Ashley Jones) and Nick (Jack Wagner).</p>

26 / 43 <p>Sorry, we meant to type “Jingle Bell <em>Rock</em>.” It’s just… is it just us, or doesn’t <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Nick (Blake Berris), here with Chelsea (Rachel Melvin), look as much like Mr. Spock from <em>Star Trek</em> as he does an elf?</p>

27 / 43 <p>In 2003, <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) appeared to be pondering what to get Victor (Eric Braeden), aka the man who has everything. Hmm… maybe <em>more</em> of everything?</p>

28 / 43 <p>On-again/off-again <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> sweerthearts Ridge (then Ronn Moss) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) were on again just long enough in 2004 to pose for their Christmas card.</p>

29 / 43 <p>Why, it’s <em>General Hospital</em>’s Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future — Ava (Maura West), Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) — ready to open <span style="text-decoration: line-through">Scrooge’s</span> Finn’s heart in 2019.</p>

30 / 43 <p>No matter how often we put <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> eye candy Oliver (Zach Conroy) on our Christmas wish list, we never seem to get him. How good do we have to be all year?</p>

31 / 43 <p>We hope <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Mickey (John Ingle) had stocked up in 2004, because both Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) appeared ready, willing and able to pay him lip service.</p>

32 / 43 <p>There are six words — well, three, three times — that <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Ashley (Eileen Davidson) wasn’t about to say to Brad (Don Diamont) in 2002; he’d snowed her quite enough, thank you.</p>

33 / 43 <p>And there’s no thing like wearing a winter wedding dress — the way <em>General Hospital</em> bride Tracy (Jane Elliot) did in 2010 — that is even prettier than the decorations behind you.</p>

34 / 43 <p>This warm-as-a-roaring-fireplace photo of <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> exes Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was taken in 2011. Or a year from now. You know how they are!</p>

35 / 43 <p>We would’ve run this entire shot of <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and their ginormous tree, but it was so tall, there wasn’t enough room — even on the Internet!</p>

36 / 43 <p>Wanna know how you can tell this is a soap photo and not a real one? If it was real, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Arianna (Harper Udell) would’ve been screaming her head off the way all babies do when meeting Santa.</p>

37 / 43 <p>He’d be a puddle if he’d been on the set of <em>The Young and the Restless</em> in 2015 with card-carrying hottie Justin Hartley, who was playing Adam at the time. </p>

38 / 43 <p>Ya think if we play the above song on a loop between now and next December 25, <em>General Hospital</em>’s Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) and Luke (Anthony Geary) will do as it asks? Yeah, us, either.</p>

39 / 43 <p>In 2015, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Marlena (Deidre Hall) donned attire that was part Santa’s team of sleigh-pullers, part <em>The Nutcracker</em>. And Belle (Martha Madison)? Well, we’re sure she had the Christmas spirit in her heart.</p>

40 / 43 <p>So lavishly decorated was the Young & Restless set over the holidays in 2019 that finding Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) among it was a little like playing <em>Where’s Waldo?</em></p>

41 / 43 <p>At a 2010 promo shoot, ol’ St. Nick kicked up his heels — literally — with <em>One Life to Live</em>’s Blair (Kassie DePaiva), Langston (Brittany Underwood), Starr (Kristen Alderson) and Dani (Kelley Missal).</p>

42 / 43 <p>In 2008, a new “Claus” was added to the contracts of <em>Days of Our Lives</em> legends Bill and Susan Seaforth Hayes, aka Doug and Julie.</p>