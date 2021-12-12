Howard Wise/JPI

Ridge and Brooke don’t see eye to eye on Taylor’s return.

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of December 13 – 17, Ridge and Brooke’s marriage is about to get a lot more complicated. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

Steffy was thrilled by her mother’s surprise return to Genoa City. At the same time, as if she could feel a great disturbance in the universe, Brooke was complaining to Ridge about Taylor being an absent parent, even missing Steffy’s wedding. Naturally, Ridge defended Taylor.

Next week Ridge learns Taylor, now played by Krista Allen, is back and can’t believe it. She reveals she plans on staying around for a while this time, and they embrace.

Of course, it’s not long before Brooke learns Taylor is back, as Ridge delivers the news to her. Hey, at least she didn’t learn of it another way. She scoffs at her rival’s return, and Ridge asks if she has a problem with Taylor. Taylor’s her husband’s ex so naturally, she’s going to have issues. And it’s not as if the two have the best history.

Brooke turns to Katie to vent over Taylor’s return. Katie assumes that her sister’s marriage is solid enough to withstand this, but Brooke isn’t sure. Brook feels she might have something to worry about. With Taylor back, along with Deacon and Shiela, Ridge and Brooke’s relationship is definitely headed for stormy seas!

Video: Bold & Beautiful/Instagram