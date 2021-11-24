Gilles Toucas/CBS

“It became probably the most successful crossover in daytime history.”

Bold & Beautiful viewers currently have a front row seat to the Shelia saga — one that has been going on since 1992. However, before Kimberlin Brown’s character took Los Angeles by storm, she wreaked havoc on Genoa City two years before. The actress recently sat down for an interview with The Locher Room and revealed how the big crossover from The Young and the Restless to The Bold and the Beautiful came about.

The role of Sheila was only supposed to be for three months and when the opportunity came to cross her over to the CBS sister soap, Brown thought it was brilliant and was “thrilled beyond belief.” She had received a phone call from show creator Bill Bell while on set, which normally would have made people think “Uh-oh, what’s this call about?” When she took the call, after making sure Brown was alone, Bell expressed that no one could know about their conversation. He loved her character but had written Sheila into a place that he couldn’t get her out of. He had two options… to send Sheila away for a while — a year or two — or he could cross her over to Bold & Beautiful.

More: Will Finn soon embrace his dark ‘Sheila’ side

Of course, Brown was okay with that and shared, “It became probably the most successful crossover in daytime history.” Even though Tracey E. Bregman had crossed over her character, Lauren, to The Bold and the Beautiful Brown stated, “I think it was our storyline together, we had some of the highest ratings… the ratings with our show [Y&R] were just threw the roof. Then we started airing on Bold & Beautiful…” At the time Brown recalled that the soap had been around number five in ratings then shot up to number two — and just like that Bill Bell had the number one and two shows in all of daytime. “To think that Tracey and I were a part of that was just huge.”

In speaking of her latest daytime return, if she could bring back two people from Sheila’s past, who would they be? “Mike Guthrie… He was Sheila’s sidekick. He would do anything for her. He was the one who loved her unconditionally.”

More: Exclusive, Kimberlin Brown pleads Sheila’s case

And even though they were sworn enemies on the soap, Brown’s second choice would be, “Susan Flannery… she was amazing to work with.” However, there were others that she’d love to see again, including Ian Buchanan (ex-James) and Peter Barton (ex-Scott, Young & Restless).

To close out the interview, a fan asked if there was any chance of Sheila making her way back to Genoa City to give Lauren “a little spice in her life.” Brown laughed and replied, “That would be a lot of fun. I don’t know what their plans are but anywhere that they ask for Sheila, I’m happy to go.”

More: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood drops joyful baby bombshell

Watch the full interview below to hear what she had to say about working with Tanner Novlan (Finn) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) and leave us your comments on whether or not you’d like to see Sheila back in Genoa City.

And don’t miss our first-ever thanks-but-no-Thanksgiving roundup of things that our shows did that we really wish they hadn’t, including a photo gallery below!

Video: The Locher Room/YouTube