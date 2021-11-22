Bold & Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Shares a Heart-Melting Photo of Her Home Security System
Sean Smith/CBS
The image, filled with total cuteness, would stop anyone in their tracks.
We all want to stay safe and when it comes to home security systems there are many options out there to choose from. Wireless cameras, motion lights, glass break detectors… dogs, puppies and little ones, oh my! Yes, you read that right and The Bold and the Beautiful favorite Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) shared a photo to prove it.
Wood posted an adorable outdoor pic of her family and furbabies. With her oldest son Rise and their new puppy staring out from inside the gated yard, his little brother Lenix was nearby in a cool walker as her other dog Ja’mie stood guard and looked back at the camera as if to repeat Wood’s words, “Ain’t nobody messin with dis clique…”
Speaking of cliques, as we reported last week, come this spring, Wood’s family will get bigger by one since the actress, along with her hubby Elan Ruspoli, are expected their third child together — and the news comes just nine months after giving birth to Lenix.
Prior to that announcement, earlier in the month she revealed their newest family member to the world, their adorable little pitbull. And if you look at the second photo in the post above you can see a close-up of just how cute Ja’mie’s new sibling is, to which Wood commented, “Those ears.”
Even though the couple has their hands full with the kids and a young pup, Wood and Ruspoli have no trouble keeping each other a priority as well. In fact, the CBS soap actress shared a bit of advice as to what works to keep their relationship in check. Read all about it, and receive other romantic tips from various daytime stars in our photo gallery below.