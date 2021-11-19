Bold & Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Drops Joyful Baby Bombshell — She’s Pregnant Again: ‘Our Dreams Are Coming True’
Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress’ family is about to get bigger by one.
Join us in sending The Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) a big congratulations today! The CBS soap star is expecting her third child with husband Elan Ruspoli, as first reported by People. Of the pregnancy, Wood exclusively told the magazine, “I am excited to announce that I am pregnant with my third child, due this spring. Elan and I dreamed of having a large family as we are both only children and are over the moon that our dreams are coming true.”
Fans will recall that Wood gave birth to her second child, a son Lenix, back in February and the couple also shares another boy, Rise, who was born in March 2019. Just this week we passed along some tips from the actress, who told Soaps.com how she got back into shape so quickly after giving birth in the beginning of this year.
“No. 1, I was working out through my pregnancy, even if it was only little things,” she shared. Not to mention, she was chasing her oldest son “around the house.”
And when she takes a few moments away from being a mom, Wood enjoys spending some alone time with her hubby and posted a few photos last week to show her followers that “mom and dad still get after it.”
