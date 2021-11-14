Bold & Beautiful Preview: Jack Prepares to Confesses to Finn That He’s His Biological Father With the Support of [Spoiler]
CBS screenshot
How will Finn react to the truth?
In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of November 15 – 19, Finn has big questions for Sheila. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
Last week, Hope took a stand and told her family that Deacon was going to be a part of her life as her father. Ridge wasn’t too keen on the idea, and neither was Steffy given it affects her family as well. However, Hope reconnecting with her parents got Finn thinking about his own. Finn narrowly caught Sheila out at lunch with Jack, who was thanking her for keeping his secret. Finn finally asked his biological mother the big question, “Who is my birth father?”
In a stunning response, Sheila tells him in the latest preview that well, she can’t tell him! Imagine that, Sheila actually kept her word. Steffy later advises Finn that he can always hire someone to try and find his father. However, given how well things turned out with Sheila being his biological mom, he wonders maybe if he’s better off not knowing the truth about his dad.
Next week, Sheila meets with Jack and tells him it’s time he tells Finn the truth. The next thing you know, Finn’s mother Li is informing Finn and Steff that his father Jack has something big to tell Finn. Do you think Jack will reveal that he’s been Finn’s biological father all along? And how will Finn react?
Video: CBS/YouTube