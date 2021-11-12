Young & Restless Vet’s Romantic Anniversary Message to Her Soap-Alum Husband Includes a Big Surprise for Fans
Jill Johnson/JPI
A joyful Adrienne Frantz admits on her anniversary that “These ten years have flown by.”
Few real-life soap couples are more delightful than Adrienne Frantz, who played Bold & Beautiful and Young & Restless bad-girl wanting-to-do-good, Amber, and Guiding Light’s Sandy, Scott Bailey. The two light up our social media, sharing everything from family dinners to birthday parties. So it’s no surprise that when the couple celebrated their 10th (wait, can it be that long already?!) anniversary, Frantz took to Instagram to share the happy occasion with their fans.
“Happy 10th anniversary to my best friend, love of my life, matesoul, Scott Bailey,” she wrote. “I love every amazing adventure!”
Their anniversary, though, wasn’t the only good news to share, as Frantz slipped a little something extra into the post. They’re having a son!
“I love our kids and the one on the way,” she added. “I can’t wait to meet him!” Congratulations!
The couple currently have a 5-year-old daughter, Amélie, and a 1-year-old son, Lion — both of whom are absolutely adorable. This past Halloween, Frantz shared the cutest post with the kids dressed up as Jessie and Woody from Toy Story. So with another son on the way, does this mean we’ll get a little Buzz Lightyear?
Either way, we can’t wait to meet the new baby, and wish a healthy (and hopefully easy) pregnancy to Frantz! Especially since there may be many more ahead…
The actress closed out the post declaring her love for Bailey and adding, “Cheers to 100 more together!” Okay, wow. We’ll just say, God bless and good luck! However many kids the two end up with, we’re just looking forward to seeing their adorable faces on our Instagram!
