The images are the most fun you’ll have all day. Or the most fun you’ll see someone else have all day.

On November 9, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood shared to Instagram a set of pictures of herself and husband Elan Ruspoli that she captioned: “Mom and Dad still get after it.” And suffice it to say, when they get after it, they get it.

The parents of two, wed since 2018, are beyond colorfully attired in outré Western garb and appear to be living larger than large at a birthday party for Scream Queens’ Glenn Powell, who’s buds with Tanner Novlan (Finn). See for yourself below.

If you’ve ever scrolled through the couple’s photo-filled relationship timeline, you know that they are pros at having fun. And the Internet, as it is wont to do, took notice of the snaps. Wood’s former Bold & Beautiful co-star Courtney Hope, who now plays Sally on The Young and the Restless, just tied the knot with beau Chad Duell (Michael to General Hospital fans); perhaps you read a little something about that. And she called Wood and Ruspoli “goals.

“I’ve also never said that in my life,” she added, “but this seemed appropriate for the first time.”

Diamond White (Paris) summed up the pics thusly: “Very much a vibe.” (Check out her gorgeous new ’do here.) And Jennifer Gareis (Donna) exclaimed to Steffy’s portrayer: “Do you get better-looking as the years pass? How in the world do you do it?”

Maybe by working hard to get to play hard now and then?