We can hardly “Bear” the details of this heart-rending story.

Hope and Quinn “bear”ly interact in character on The Bold and the Beautiful unless they’re both at work at Forrester Creations, but in real life, Annika Noelle and Rena Sofer teamed up for the most heart-warming endeavor imaginable…

It was Noelle, a self-proclaimed animal lover, who got the ball rolling by sending a photo to Sofer, who recalls it was “a post of a chocolate lab puppy on Instagram that had a broken leg and was surrendered to the west LA shelter.” Okay, we can totally relate to how that would pull at the heartstrings of the actress who is an animal advocate and fosters dogs in her home. It wasn’t that long ago she took in the absolutely stinkin’ adorable Dixie and Delilah, after all.

But returning to our story, it seems that “after 2 weeks of sleepless nights,” Sofer couldn’t take it another day and sprang into action to help save the chocolate lab. With the help of her best friends (one being her husband, Sanford Bookstaver), the pup was rescued from the shelter and brought to stay at Sofer’s home.

Sharing a photo of the clearly very happy pooch, Sofer exclaimed, “There is a village involved in this rescue and I will fill you all in on all the details but needless to say nothing makes you feel better than saving a life. Fostering saves lives!!!”

The adorable lab, named Bear, will stay put for a while, she explained. “I can’t wait to take you all on #Bearsjourney because it will be a long one til we find him the perfect home!!” She assured, “Annika and I will keep you all posted.”

Noelle and Sofer’s soap star pals hopped into the comment section to remark on the story and the adorable photo of Bear happily gazing up at his new foster mom, including Kim Matula (ex-Hope), Lawrence Saint Victor (Carter), and Karla Mosley (Maya).

We cannot wait to see Bear heal, get spoiled, and find his forever home!

