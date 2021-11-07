CBS screenshot

Brooke defends Hope’s decision regarding Deacon.

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of November 8 – 12, Deacon continues to divide Hope’s loved ones. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

As Liam and Steffy continued to believe Deacon and Sheila’s romance was a con, they came together to protect their families from their in-laws. Deacon meanwhile refused to go along with Sheila’s scheme any longer, claiming Brooke was the woman he never got over. Hope opened up to her mother about wanting her father in his life, as Finn also wanted to give his mother a chance to prove she had changed. Deacon later asked for Brooke’s forgiveness and even admitted he dreamed of a life with her and Hope while in prison. He vowed to prove to them that he was a changed man.

Next week, Hope makes it clear that she wants her father to be part of her life, and he simply wants a chance to be her dad again. Ridge of course wants Deacon to leave and never come back, but Brooke stands up for her daughter! Could this cause another rift between Brooke and Ridge? Ridge reminds her what kind of destruction Deacon can cause. Steffy also points out this decision doesn’t just affect Hope, but all of them. And no matter what happens, Liam vows to protect his wife whatever it takes. Is he about to do something rash?

Let us know if you think Deacon has changed or not, and if he should be given a second chance.

Read the Bold & Beautiful spoilers to find out who gives Brooke an ultimatum. And check out the gallery below in which we relive Deacon’s many exploits.

Video: CBS/YouTube