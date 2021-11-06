Sean Smith/CBS

“Adopt,” encouraged the Emmy winner, “don’t shop.”

Here at Soaps.com, we like to think of ourselves as bitter and cynical, jaded journalists with hearts as hard as granite. Have you read this week’s Bold & Beautiful Soapbox? That’ll give you some idea of how brutal we can be. But then something will happen that not only turns us into complete and total marshmallows, it turns us into complete and total marshmallows that are so soft and squishy, it’s either take us off the campfire or let us burn, baby, burn.

Such a “something” came along this very week, when one of the soap’s leading ladies — that would be Emmy winner and all-around muse Jacqueline MacInnes Wood — stopped by Instagram just long enough to tell her followers to “say hello to the newest member of the fam!” and drop a couple of preposterously precious photos of beloved pitbull Ja’mie’s new baby sibling.

We’d have posted this story sooner, but we were still recovering from the cuteness overload.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J A C Q U E L I N E W O O D (@jacquelinemwood_1)

“Precious!” exclaimed Wood’s Bold & Beautiful stepmother Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke). “Oh my gosh!” gushed Courtney Hope, who as you well know now plays Sally on The Young and the Restless. “Oooh,” said Krista Allen, soon to debut as the recast Taylor, “that ear!”

As you can see above, the new addition to Wood’s pack — which includes husband Elan Ruspoli and their boys, Rise and Lenix — has one black ear and one white one. And they are both as stinkin’ adorable as those on Ja’mie, who in photo No. 2 looks to be keeping watch, lest anyone or anything come near the wee one.

Steffy’s portrayer has long advocated for pitbulls, which “get such a bad rep,” she lamented in 2019. “And sadly, people think they were bred to fight, but in actuality, they were bred to watch over children… If you wanted to keep your children safe, the pitbull was the most faithful and loving dog of any dog breed, especially with children. They are strong and loyal and love children. If your child had a pitbull dog as a pet, you felt that they were safe. So what happened?”

Wood was actually able to answer that question, though the answer is beyond disturbing. “Ironically enough, it is the wonderful qualities of the pitbull that have attracted it to the ‘criminal element,’ which have victimized this wonderful breed of dog,” she said. “The pitbull breed is strong and very intelligent… Their main goal is to please their owner. Yes, they look tough, but again, they have not been referred to as the ‘nanny dog’ for almost 100 years for nothing!”

More: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s real-life romance timeline [PHOTOS]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J A C Q U E L I N E W O O D (@jacquelinemwood_1)

While you go back to the photo above to “squee” anew over Wood’s new “baby,” stop off at the photo gallery below to revisit highlights of the actress’ remarkable run a Steffy.