Laura T. Magruder/FOX

There’s more to tell where Zoe and Carter are concerned.

We have some great news for fans of The Bold and the Beautiful alum Kiara Barnes (ex-Zoe). If you’ve been staying connected to the actress on the FOX reboot of Fantasy Island then we can tell you there will be more to come since the series has been renewed for Season 2 in 2022. But wait, that’s not all… Our sister site TVLine has learned that the network will also air a two-hour holiday special on Tuesday, December 21, at 8 pm, titled “Welcome to the Snow Globe.”

It looks as though Barnes will likely be too busy filming scenes for her primetime character Ruby to think about her former Bold & Beautiful character Zoe. However, the CBS soap should consider a recast and bring her back to Los Angeles — here’s why…

With Zoe having time away to think about her past mistakes, including wanting Zende while with Carter, this could be the perfect opportunity for some added drama, considering Carter and Katie appear to be getting very close — and we all know what that means in daytime… some love in the afternoon could be on the horizon soon. But if Zoe returns, will her presence lure Carter’s thoughts away from Katie back to Zoe and what could have been?

More: Days of Our Lives fans get exciting news

Then there’s Zoe’s sister Paris, who is currently hot and heavy with Zende. Sisters or not, we know Zoe’s return could bring out the green-eyed monster in Paris — and we say, bring it!

Be sure to share your thoughts on a possible recast with us in the comment section.

It will be interesting to see what the new season of Fantasy Island brings for Barnes’ Ruby. And even though winter is approaching, on the island, things will surely be heating up! Speaking of which… if you didn’t get the chance to view some of your faves in our never-ending summer wet and wild Bold & Beautiful photos we invite you to have a look at our gallery below.