CBS screenshot

No one is believing Sheila and Deacon’s latest plan.

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of October 25 – 29, Sheila and Deacon step up their game. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

Last week, Finn and Hope, grabbing a bite to eat at Il Giardino, were stunned to see Deacon with Sheila. Deacon was thanking Sheila for putting him up but admitted he was considering leaving town. Sheila wasn’t going to let that happen, as she saw Deacon as key to getting back into her son Finn’s life. She felt he to could be a part of his daughter Hope’s life. When Sheila spotted the children, she told him this was the opportunity they’d been waiting for. Hope found it odd they were together, telling Finn that they hardly knew one another. Following Sheila’s lead, the two loudly professed their love after a passionate kiss!

Hope confronted them and demanded to know what her father was doing with Sheila of all people. Sheila explained they began corresponding while Deacon was in prison, and she contacted him because she initially was blamed for his shooting at Quin. However over time, their relationship turned into a loving one, and she confessed they are a couple.

In a preview of what’s to come, news of Sheila and Deacon’s “love” spreads, and Liam and Steffy both know the troublesome duo are up to no good. Liam is certain they are pulling some kind of con. Of course they are, but exactly what is Sheila’s plan? Brooke asks her daughter if she really wants Deacon coming in and causing chaos, while Sheila pleads with Deacon that they have to work together. Could he be having second thoughts about Sheila’s latest plot? Eventually, he announces that playtime is over! That can’t be a good statement coming from him.

Read the Bold & Beautiful spoilers to find out what Brooke urges Eric to do. And now that Sheila and Deacon are back, take a gander at other soap characters we want to return.

Video: Bold & Beautiful/Instagram