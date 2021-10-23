Howard Wise/JPI

These “must-see” adventure-packed video clips and photos included some golf for ‘Dr. Finn’.

Bold & Beautiful star Tanner Novlan (Finn) took to social media to share a bunch of fun he had with friends while celebrating the birthday of his actor pal, Glenn Powell (Scream Queens). In an Instagram post that indicated they were in Texas, there was no end to the activities to mark the special day of the friend Novlan refers to as, “The OG Space Cowboy.”

As it turns out, costumes were involved in part of the celebration, with Novlan and his wife, Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlyn Ramirez) kitted out in space suits proclaiming them to be Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson. His was topped off with a cowboy hat, because… Texas. Powell was in a silver space suit and looked to be having, ahem, a blast!

Also getting in on the dress-up fun was Bold & Beautiful co-star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), who was all dolled up in a country and western ensemble positively dripping in bling — sequins, rhinestones, a cowboy hat with glitter, leggy white boots — and even some lavender-colored fur!

The photos and video clips Novlan shared left no doubt that an extremely good — and jam-packed — time was had by all as the party-goers are seen at a dance club, riding on ATVs, golfing, boating and even bridge-jumping! See it all for yourself by hitting the arrow on the post below.

