Thomas… Is That You? Bold & Beautiful’s Matthew Atkinson Casually Reveals a Sharp New Look
Howard Wise/JPI (3)
At first, we were so distracted by the scenery that we didn’t notice that the actor had undergone a rad transformation.
Over the last week or so, Matthew Atkinson has dropped photo after photo from his travels overseas. On the 14th, he shared a snap in from of “the Duomo di Firenze — something that was started in 1296,” he noted, “and took over 100 years to complete.”
View this post on Instagram
More: Bold & Beautiful star’s droll response to hater
On the 16th, the Bold & Beautiful star shared pics from his mountain-biking adventure in Switzerland.
View this post on Instagram
A day later, Thomas’ portrayer dropped snaps from the wedding of an old friend, someone with whom he’d gone from “elementary school, Boy Scouts, through getting Eagle together and through our careers.”
View this post on Instagram
Finally, when Atkinson shared a shot taken at Lake Como, it hit us like a ton of bricks: He’d gone and cut his sexy Tarzan hair!
View this post on Instagram
However, the heartthrob hadn’t gone back to his original baby-faced look, he’d left his goatee intact. (Good luck resisting that mug, Paris!)
Of course, Atkinson is far from the first soap star to radically alter their appearance. He isn’t even the first from The Bold and the Beautiful. If you’d like to peruse others, just check out the below photo gallery, which is full of eye-popping before-and-after shots of many of your favorites’ made-ya-look-twice makeovers.