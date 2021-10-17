CBS screenshot

Bill will stop at nothing to win Katie back.

In the latest, The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of October 18 – 22, Katie and Carter have more in common than they know. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

Katie’s on-again-off-again relationship with the father of her child Bill has been hampered over the years, mainly by Bill’s inability to get over Katie’s sister Brooke. Bill dropped by Forrester to see his ex and said he had a hole in his heart where she and Will used to be. However, it’s not just the mistakes he’s made with Brooke that concern Katie. Bill’s reckless behavior, such as covering up Vinnie’s death, frightens her.

Katie let Bill know that part of her is ready to move on, but Bill makes a last-ditch effort and swears to be a better man if she gives him one more chance. In the latest preview, Bill confides in Ridge and Brooke that he needs to get Katie back and he can’t live his life without her.

Meanwhile, Katie vents to Carter about Bill’s attempt to reconcile. She feels that she’s only important to Bill when he can’t have her. Carter knows a little about being without the one you want. Quinn and Eric decided to recommit to their marriage, which meant the end of Quinn and Carter.

In this sneak peek at next week’s episodes, Katie tells Carter that Bill doesn’t like to lose anything. Carter understands him not wanting to lose someone like her. She confides in Carter that she has to believe there is another man out there for her. The question is, is she looking at him?

Let us know in the comments if you think Carter and Katie would be good for another, or if it just has the makings of a bad rebound relationship.

Read the Bold & Beautiful spoilers to learn what shocks Hope and Finn. Then be sure to browse the below photo gallery of the soap characters dressed up for Halloween.

Video: CBS/You Tube