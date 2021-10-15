Howard Wise/JPI

Daytime Emmy-nominated star opens up about devastating time in her life with the hope of helping others know that they are not alone.

Earlier this week The Bold and the Beautiful’s Annika Noelle (Hope) shared details about having lost two real-life pregnancies following the CBS soap’s emotionally-charged baby Beth storyline. In an article in Glamour, published in her own words, she revealed, “I lost her at 10 weeks… My dream of welcoming our baby into the world was slowly becoming more of a lucid nightmare.”

Determined to try again, and told the chances of experiencing another pregnancy loss were slim to none, Noelle shared, “Sadly, our second attempt unraveled into sorrow and heartache as well. We lost him at eight weeks.”

And this all happened while she was filming.

Many rallied behind her with love and support on social media and now the actress wants her fans to know just how much it meant to her. Noelle shared a peaceful photo walking on the beach and expressed thanks, along with her reasoning for allowing others to have a glimpse into her heartache. “This was not an easy story to share but I did so in the hopes of helping others experiencing the same.”

As you can imagine, her inbox quickly filled up with messages and though she was unable to answer them all, the daytime star assured fans, “Please know that I have read them all and they have touched the bottom of my heart. This is not a club we asked to be a part of, but I have felt so nurtured and supported by everyone’s voice and strength.”

Closing out her post, Noelle simply stated, “I see you. I hear you. I grieve with you,” and sent her love to all who have endured the same heartache.

To the actress and others who have experienced such a loss, our thoughts are with you.

Look back on Noelle’s Hope through the years in our photo gallery below and feel free to use the comment section to leave your messages for her as well.