Emmy Winner Relives the ‘Epic Fight’ That Led to His Character Being Killed Off — Plus, Why His Death May Not Be the End
Denis Guignebourg/JPI
“RIP,” Instagrammed Jacob Young. Or more like “RFN” — “rest for now.”
Having once brought Lucky Spencer “back from the dead” on General Hospital, Jacob Young is something of an expert on “resurrections.” So the soap vet, perhaps even better known for his long run as Rick on The Bold and the Beautiful, isn’t shedding too many tears over the fact that his Walking Dead character met his maker in the AMC drama’s fall finale on October 10.
View this post on Instagram
On the contrary, the Daytime Emmy winner is reliving it on Instagram. “Just in case you missed my fight with Maggie… here is a cut from the epic death of my character Deaver!” he shared on the 13th. “Nice shot, Gabriel! RIP, Deav.”
As you’ll see in the scene below, after Lauren Cohan’s heroine sends a truck crashing into the gate protecting Meridian and the Reapers from the zombies outside, Deaver leaps into action to eliminate her as a threat. It does not go well for him. (Maggie is the most badass of badasses — plus, she has Gabriel stationed in a sniper tower.)
View this post on Instagram
Now you might think that that would be that for Young as far as The Walking Dead goes. But as our sister site TVLine reported, an anthology-series spinoff called Tales of the Walking Dead is in the works. On that show, each standalone episode will focus on a character, new or old — meaning that we could wind up learning Deaver’s backstory. So maybe there’s a hint about things to come in the way Young closed out his post.
“Oh! BTW: Who’s excited to about the announcement of Tales of The Walking Dead?!” asked the All My Children alum, who played JR. “Who knows what might be in store?”
