As we settle into autumn, it’s time for one last look at sexy swimsuits shoots from both past and present.

Our favorites on Bold & Beautiful may soon be leaving behind happy hour margaritas at Bikini Bar in favor of pumpkin spice lattes at Café Insomnia, but seasons being what they are in Los Angeles, we’ve still been seeing some sand and surf action, most recently involving Finn.

While we’d love to say we noticed Finn’s board shorts, it was more his impressive physique that caught our eye, but with that said, Bold & Beautiful has a long history of making their stars looks their sexy, smoulder-y best, not just in their legendary lingerie lines, but also in beachwear. Not that it’s hard given the beautiful cast, case in point: take a look at Jacqueline MacInnes Wood straight lounging in a teeny bikini off the set.

As we embark on the cooler days and nights of fall and move into spooky season, some of us have quickly begun to long for the summer sun and all it brings with it… cottages, vacations and of course, the beach. So, what’s not to love about taking one last look back on some of the hottest swimsuit photos Bold & Beautiful has on offer? Best of all, we included some fun throwbacks as well as some new shots you may not have seen before.

To, ahem, warm you up, here’s a sneak peek from behind the scenes at the most recent swimsuit shoot Bold & Beautiful did in August, which was shared by Tanner Novlan on his social media. Keep in mind, when you see the gorgeous photos in the gallery that the newest batch was shot, not on the beach, but in the CBS parking lot, as Novlan explains in his post:

Ogle along with us, if you will, as we revisit sexy swim suits from the past and gorgeous Bold & Beautiful beachwear of the present in the wet and wild photo gallery below.