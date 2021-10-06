Howard Wise/JPI

The star was out of town filming when the hearing on child support was held.

While Bold & Beautiful’s Shauna is living a relatively low-key life now that her onscreen daughter Flo is happily engaged to Wyatt, her portrayer Denise Richards was just allegedly blindsided by a judge’s ruling regarding her real-life daughters, Lola and Sami, according to a report by People.

It seems her ex-husband Charlie Sheen of Two and a Half Men fame had petitioned the court two years ago to cease paying child support, and in a judgment handed down in Los Angeles County Court on Monday, October 4 his payments were adjusted to “zero dollars per month” retroactive to August 1, 2018.

The source claims that the court dates kept being pushed by Sheen, so Richards was reportedly taken off guard by the court hearing and ruling, which went down while she was out of town filming the family comedy The Junkyard Dogs with Days of our Lives alum Patrick Muldoon (Austin). That said, a different insider told the magazine that Richards had known about the court date for “six months.”

According to a People source, Lola, age 16, lives with Richards, but stays with Charlie when her mother is away. Sami, meanwhile, announced on her Tik Tok account that she had moved in with her father, though there appears to be a discrepancy as to whether she’s been living with Sheen since July or April. Richards was reportedly saddened by allegations of abuse in her home made by her teenage daughter in the now-private post.

A source explained, “Denise loves Sami very much and Sami loves her. Denise is very saddened by the entire situation. She’s a mother who wants to protect her kids.” They added, “They need structure and rules and Charlie is very permissive. Denise just wants the best for them.”

Back in March, Richards shared a love and photo-filled post to mark Sami’s 17th birthday.

Reps for Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen did not immediately respond to People’s requests for comment on the matter of the court ruling on child support.

