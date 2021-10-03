Howard Wise/JPI

And now we want ice cream. Badly.

When Sarah Drew celebrated her birthday on October 1, she didn’t do so alone — she did it with her co-stars on the upcoming Apple series Amber Brown, including Darin Brooks, who plays her love interest.

“Having a blast with these crazy kids!” the Bold & Beautiful leading man Instagrammed. “Happy birthday, Sarah!

“Just celebrating that,” he added, “and just what an amazing cast and crew we have on this incredible project you all are gonna love!”

It was only a few days ago that Brooks was able to share the news that he’d been cast on the show, which is an adaptation of the popular book series of the same name by Paula Danziger. Said Brooks: It’s being “helmed by the incredible Bonnie Hunt,” among others.

And the plot? It orbits the efforts of the title character (played by Carsyn Rose, whom you might recognize from The Rookie) to find her voice following her parents’ split. Drew, whom you’re sure to remember as Grey’s Anatomy‘s April Kepner, plays Amber’s mother; Brooks, Mom’s boyfriend.

“I’m so incredibly blessed to be working with you all!” the Daytime Emmy winner told his new castmates. “You’re all brilliant in this, and… all of you out there have to check it out when it drops… Keep you all posted! You’re gonna love it!”

You’re also gonna love the fact that Amber Brown won’t be taking Brooks away from his soap role. A rep for the show tells us that “Darin remains on contract with The Bold and the Beautiful as Wyatt.” Whew.

