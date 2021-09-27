Howard Wise/JPI (2)

The way for the madwoman to turn the tables is right in front of her face.

Everyone knows that Bold & Beautiful heroine Steffy despises Sheila. That the heiress will never forgive the psycho for, among other things, “killing” her mother. That she would do anything to keep Maw Maw away from grandson Hayes. So if Sheila wants not only a Stay Out of Jail Free card but an all-access pass to the baby, her move is clear.

You know what she has to do, right?

No, not show up unexpectedly and scare the polish clear off Steffy’s nails! Sheila has to kidnap herself, lock herself in a cell (maybe Justin’s spare one?) and frame Steffy for it. Crazy and dangerous as Sheila is, no one would doubt that Steffy would go to such an extreme to protect her son and, by extension, her husband, who seems too enamored of the idea of getting to know his birth mother to care that she’s basically a prettier Freddy Krueger.

Once Sheila is “discovered” in her captivity — the villainess is going to need an accomplice to pull this off — Steffy will protest her innocence. And her friends and family will want to believe her. It’s just… well, they’re all keenly aware of her feelings of hatred for and fear of Sheila. They wouldn’t blame her for imprisoning the walking nightmare, but they also wouldn’t disbelieve that she was capable of it.

In exchange for not pressing charges against her “abductor,” Sheila would ask only one thing, of course: quality time with Finn and Hayes. “You’re welcome to join us,” she might add, just to taunt Steffy.

What do you think? As far as diabolical plots go, isn't that one fool-proof? Got a better idea for how Sheila could get the best of Steffy? Drop it in a comment below