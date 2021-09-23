Cliff Lispon/CBS

Kruger Brooks’ video tribute to Everleigh is so squee-worthy you won’t be able to watch it just once.

Anyone paying attention knows how much Bold & Beautiful stars Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and Kelly Kruger Brooks (Eva) dote on their adorable daughter, Everleigh, so it was no surprise they shared the cutest tributes ever on their social media to mark her 2nd birthday.

Brooks shared a downright scrumptious picture of the tot wearing heart-shaped glasses and a cute toque as he got into full-on proud daddy mode and wished Everleigh, “Happy 2nd Birthday my little monkey butt!!!” He then gushed, “Your laugh is infectious, your smile can light up a room, and watching your little personality grow is a birthday present for me every single day! ❤️ I love you lil peanut and I’m glad you got all of your mother’s traits! 😁😂”

But it was Kruger Brooks who will break the Internet with her mash-up of memories celebrating Everleigh’s life from the time she was born to the present day. Set to Natalie Taylor’s song, I Loved You Before, it’s a heart-melter if there ever was one. You can watch (and rewatch!) the video for yourself below:

Kruger Brooks enthused, “I can’t believe we have a 2 year-old!!!! Happy Birthday to our greatest gift!!” The proud mama went on to honor her little girl with a tribute that said, “Being your mom is the best, most important thing I’ve ever done in my life. We are so proud of you!”

Her take on Everleigh’s personality? “You have your dad’s humor, your mom’s sensitivity and the way you see and explore the world is the most fascinating thing to watch. We love you sooooo much!!!!!”

Numerous Bold & Beautiful actors jumped into her comments to extend best wishes, including Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), pal Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), and even Brooks himself, who thanked his wife for ‘making’ their daughter, to which she replied, “Hahaha, well technically we made her.”

More: B&B stars expecting another girl

Happy birthday to Everleigh… we can’t wait to see the themed-birthday party pics!

See other cutie-patooties in our gallery of soaps’ most adorable kids as seen below.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Bold and the Beautiful — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.