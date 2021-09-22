Howard Wise/JPI (2)

“Hang in there,” he beseeched the audience.

A master of understatement, Bold & Beautiful vet John McCook admitted in a September 21 Instagram video that “there’s a pretty complicated story going on right now.”

He can say that again! Suffering from erectile dysfunction, Eric has given the all-clear to wife Quinn to get her needs met by her former lover, Carter — a move that has left many a fan less moved by his selflessness than appalled by the twist. “I know there are a lot of different reactions and opinions about what’s going on here right now,” McCook admitted, “but the important thing is that you’re all watching and engaged in this story.”

That viewers stick with the drama is especially meaningful for the actor, given the way that he feels about his character. “Eric Forrester is my friend. That’s how I think of him,” he said. “He’s not me, but he’s my friend, and I’ve been with him for a lot of years.

“I’ve seen him through a lot of different evolutions,” he continued, “his happiness and his sadness, and watching him make good decisions and some decisions I don’t really agree with sometimes. But as far as this one goes, there will be a resolution one of these days.”

With that, McCook again thanked the audience for tuning in and asked them to “hang in there… It’s a good story.”

In response, Rena Sofer, who plays Quinn, called her on-screen husband “one of my favorite people ever. You are grace and class personified.

“You know my feelings about this story,” she added, “and I think you expressed yourself in the best way possible.”

