Howard Wise/JPI

What does the Forrester patriarch really think about his former loves?! And is an unexpected romance afoot?

Bold & Beautiful’s Eric Forrester is currently embroiled in a soapy situation the likes of which we’ve never really seen in daytime before. Happily reunited with Quinn… yet not so happy as the case may be, given that he’s unable to be intimate with her.

Having taken the unconventional step of urging her to “fulfill” herself with the man she had an affair with, who just also happens to be an exec at his fashion company, Eric has found himself roaming around the luxe Forrester mansion alone, martini in hand, flashing back to more passionate times, and gazing up forlornly at his current wife’s portrait.

More: Preview! Ridge hires Justin to watch Quinn

With one of the Logan sisters he was married to still pining for him, we thought it a good possibility that Donna might help her “Honeybear” get his mojo back.

As it turns out, we might have been onto something. McCook took to social media to share a photo of himself and his gorgeous castmate, Jennifer Gareis, who plays Donna and asked followers, “What would everyone think about this pairing (again)??” He punctuated the tease with two heart emojis.

In a fun addition, two of the actresses who played Eric’s ex-wives Brooke and Sheila weighed in via the comment section. Katherine Kelly Lang dropped three fire emojis to show her support of her onscreen sister and ex-hubby reuniting, and Kimberlin Brown, who plays his recently returned psycho ex, Sheila, quipped, “I’m not sure?? You look happy in this picture but… Sheila has always loved you for you. Not for what you have.”

Gareis gave a teasing response of her own, perhaps as her alter-ego, and gushed, “I ❤️ you more than you could ever know!”

Well, we know how much Eric’s current and former wives adore him, but how does Eric feel about each of them. We went straight to the source to find out…

Don’t miss a single photo in this gallery as John McCook gives us the lowdown on how Eric Forrester’s thoughts on his past and present loves below.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Bold and the Beautiful — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.