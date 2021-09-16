Gilles Toucas/CBS

Help the daytime actress fight to save furry friends in need.

Like The Bold and the Beautiful’s Rena Sofer (Quinn) said, “If you know anything about me, you know that animal rescues are my favorite thing to spend my money on,” and now she is reaching out to her fans to help Slaughterhouse Survivors, which is a non-profit organization run by a small group of girls in China doing their best to save as many animals as they can.

“Recently they discovered that there was a rescue where the owner of the rescue died,” the actress explained. “There are thousands of dogs in cages starving to death.” Sofer shared that people can watch the videos but warned, “If you can watch them… you can see how desperately in need they are.” Those behind the scenes need to buy food for the animals and figure out where to house them. And after watching the videos, we pray that those poor pups get the help they need.

Sofer, who donated, urged her “almost 100,000” followers to visit their site and do the same, “If everybody who follows me sent maybe a dollar, two dollars… Take a look at their site, take a look at their videos and if it touches your heart then please send what you can.”

She closed out the emotional post by thanking everyone for joining her in the cause.

