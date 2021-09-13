Howard Wise/JPI

Finn’s portrayer and Caitlin’s former portrayer just celebrated another year of love and marriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) opened up a wedding album to share a beautiful photo with his wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) to celebrate their anniversary. The CBS soap star captured the pic with a sweet sentiment, “Happy anniversary to the best partner I could ask for,” to which Ewell quickly replied, “I’m the lucky one!”

The couple married on September 12, 2015 and since has shared the same screen on a few occasions, most recently on the CW’s Roswell, New Mexico as Gregory and Nora and more intimately earlier this year when Ewell appeared on Bold & Beautiful as a body-double for Steffy.

Last month, Novlan posted photos to honor his wife on her birthday and expressed, “Happy birthday to my adventure partner. I love you.”

And in April, Ewell did the same to pay tribute to her husband with a too-cute shot of Novlan and their daughter, Poppy Marie, captioned, “It’s this guy’s birthday today. Total stud. Lucky me.”

While we are on the subject of birthday celebrations, back in July, the couple gave their little Poppy a big birthday surprise inside a castle bounce house!

