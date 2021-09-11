The Bold and the Beautiful’s Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger Enlist Daughter Everleigh’s Help to Reveal That They’re Expecting a Baby [Spoiler]
Jill Johnson/JPI
Don’t let us tell you, let the family do it below; how they do so is too sweet.
It was just last month that Bold & Beautiful leading man Darin Brooks was expressing his gratitude to his Instagram followers for their outpouring of love after he and wife Kelly Kruger Brooks (who sometimes plays Eva the Publicist) announced that they were having a second child. At the time, he posted a photo exclusive to People (which you can see here) of himself, his missus and their almost-2-year-old Everleigh with their four-legged family member (who it bears mentioning is giving great Blue Steel).
“We can’t wait to give these two little monkeys another friend and partner in crime!” said Wyatt’s portrayer. “And to my awesome, beautiful, incredible baby madre Kelly… I love you and thank you for continuing this ride with me!
“I guess we gotta buy more sunglasses,” he added, referencing Everleigh’s too-cool-for-school look. “In the infamous words of [Full House’s] Michelle Tanner, ‘Cool, dude!’”
More: Don Diamont rebounds after being scolded by wife [VIDEO]
Then, on September 10, the actor, formerly Max on Days of Our Lives, returned to social media to share the gender-reveal video that he shot with his loved ones. “Everleigh,” Kruger asks their daughter, “what’s in Mama’s tummy — a baby brother or a baby sister?”
As the tot begins to answer, the audio cuts out, allowing Dad to open a pink umbrella full of pink rose petals. In other words, it’s a girl! (Watch the scene unfold by pressing PLAY on the post below.)
View this post on Instagram
On your way to the comments to send your congratulations to the family, stop off at the below photo gallery that lines up and lays out heart-melting photos of more soap stars and their real-life children.