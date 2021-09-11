ABC, CBS, Peacock, John Paschal/JPI, Howard Wise/JPI

Jacob Young was feeling reflective on his birthday.

Most people make a wish when they blow out the candles on their birthday cake. But Jacob Young… it would seem that he made a plan. On September 10, the Emmy winner Instagrammed an acknowledgement that “people say 42 is not a big birthday year.”

But he begged to differ. “Well, 42 is the number that Douglas Adams wrote in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy that the supercomputer gave to ‘the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe and Everything.'”

Upon further reflection, the actor, most recently Rick on The Bold and the Beautiful, decided that, “Yeah, I think I’ll go with that one today. Also, [by the way,] every year counts. It’s what you choose to do with it. Not only the whole new year ahead of you but what you choose to do with the rest of your entire life that matters. I choose the universe and everything.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Young (@jacob_w_young)

Sounds like a good plan to us. In case you haven’t heard, the alum of All My Children (as JR) and General Hospital (as Lucky) just landed a new role — one that’s about as different from his soap parts as day and night. He’s joined the cast of AMC’s zombie drama The Walking Dead in its 11th and final season as Deaver, a member of the villainous Reapers. (Read more about them here — if you dare.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Young (@jacob_w_young)

On your way to the comments to wish Young a happy belated birthday, stop off at the photo gallery below to celebrate a host of other actors who don’t hide from but own their age. Their takes on getting older may just inspire you!