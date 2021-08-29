CBS screenshot

Ridge is furious over Finn handing Hayes over to Sheila.

In a preview for The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of August 30 – September 3, Sheila continues to stir up trouble. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser!

After making Finn promise not to have any contact with his birth mother Sheila, Steffy was stunned to return home from her business trip she put on hold only to find Sheila in her home and holding her son! Unfortunately for Finn, his own father backed him into a corner and invited Sheila over, swearing she wanted to see him and Hayes one last time and then she’d be out of their lives.

In the latest promo, Steffy attempts to understand how Finn could betray her and give their son over to that monster, while Ridge rants about the havoc Sheila has caused the family over the years. Meanwhile, Jack, who Finn doesn’t know is actually his birth father, refuses to let Sheila ruin their son’s life. Sheila quickly puts him in his place! It clearly seems that Sheila has no intention of exiting Finn and Hayes’ lives as she promised.

Let us know in the comments if you think Steffy and Finn have what it takes to survive hurricane Sheila. Or will Steffy, who has yet to file their marriage license, rethink her decision to rush into this marriage with Finn?

Read the Bold & Beautiful spoilers to learn who stands by Finn's side.

