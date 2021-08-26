The Bold and the Beautiful’s John McCook Gets a New Leading Lady — His Own Daughter
Eric’s portrayer is cooking up a new project with his youngest child.
Many have heard of July in Christmas and we always keep our readers caught up on the early holiday movie premieres. And guess what? We have more seasonal news — this time in August! The Bold and the Beautiful vet John McCook (Eric) will not only be appearing in the upcoming movie Candy Coated Christmas, but he’ll be sharing the screen with his real-life daughter, Molly McCook (Last Man Standing).
Our sister site, Variety, has learned exclusively that Food Network just wrapped production on their first-ever scripted movie, which was filmed during two weeks in Utah. Fans will be able to catch the father/daughter duo streaming on Discovery Plus in November. Fun fact: This isn’t the first time they’ve been on the same show. Back in 2010, Molly appeared on the CBS soap in a small role.
So, what can we expect? A woman (Molly) returns to her mom’s hometown, Peppermint Hollow, and is befriended by a bakery owner (Ree Drummond, Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman), who happily shows her around the area.
Be sure to keep an eye out for the November premiere.
Back in June, Molly shared numerous photos with her daytime dad. The 20th marked Father’s Day but also McCook’s birthday. “Happy Birthday and Happy Father’s Day to my #1. The best guy out there. It makes sense that today you get a double celebration.”
