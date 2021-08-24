Jill Johnson/JPI

If the actress is super protective now of her mental health — and she is — it’s for an extremely good reason.

Linsey Godfrey held nothing back when she recently sat down with General Hospital star Maurice Benard (Sonny) for an episode of his State of Mind vlog. For starters, the Days of Our Lives alum, much missed as Sarah, was very frank about the fact that for a time, “I was really self-medicating” with alcohol. So “kind of the best thing that could have ever happened to me was having a nervous breakdown at the end of 2019 and finally being like, ‘I cannot control my emotions… I don’t feel like myself.’

“I didn’t know who I was anymore,” she went on. “I was having anxiety attacks all the time, I was hurting myself, I was drinking really bad… ”

Finally, the actress, who also played Caroline on The Bold and the Beautiful, got sober in order to get better. “I wanted to give myself a chance to get my medicines introduced to [my body] without anything else in my system,” she explained. “And then I got protective of my health.”

Like super protective. “I started to feel in control of my mental health and my emotions, and I just got really scared and really protective about adding anything else” to the equation, she said. “So now it’s been like a year and a half, and I don’t really miss” drinking.

“I like being able to remember the night,” she added. “I like now being the person where you were like, ‘No, no, no, you said that thing last night. I promise you, that person’s right… ’ [Today] I get to be the voice of reason where [before] I was never the voice of reason.”

Godrey, who has been diagnosed with bipolar 2 and borderline personality disorder, was initially reluctant to disclose her struggles. “I thought, ‘I may never work again,’ right, to be like, ‘Hey, I am off my rocker a little bit. I’m delightful, but I’m off my rocker a little bit!’

“But,” she concluded, “it felt more important to say to somebody that maybe watches me or follows me that, ‘Hey, it doesn’t discriminate, and here I am. You like watching me doing something, and I have it.’ If somebody just goes, ‘I’m not alone,’ then it was worth it.”

