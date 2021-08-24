Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

Lion’s face absolutely lights up as he hits a thrilling new milestone.

It was a day for celebration for Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber Moore, Bold & Beautiful and Young & Restless) when her youngest child mastered a major milestone by learning to walk.

Both mommy and big sister Amélie were on hand to witness Lion’s big moment as he ventured out to walk across a mat all on his own. Daddy Scott Bailey may have been the videographer as, thankfully, the triumph was captured on film — so we got to share in the joyous, and stinkin’ cute, occasion.

Frantz was clearly ecstatic as her 14-month-old son toddled into her arms after first making his way to an unseen friend or family member — and Lion looked pretty pleased with himself and the reaction to his big feat as well!

The much-missed star shared the video on her Instagram and enthused, “Look who decided to walk today!! Lion is officially a walker!!” Her former Bold & Beautiful co-star Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) jumped in to cheer the milestone on social media and said, “So cute!!!”

Go Lion! Let us know how you would write Amber Moore back into Bold & Beautiful or Young & Restless in the comment section. We just got Sheila back, but take a peek at other Bold & Beautiful characters we miss (including Amber!) in the gallery below.

