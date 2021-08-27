The Bold & Beautiful Murder Mystery That Would Have *Everyone* Wondering Whodunit — Plus, Your Chance to Pick From the Long List of Suspects

In anticipation of that killer twist, we’ve compiled a list of all of the characters who want Sheila dead as of this writing. If headwriter Bradley Bell actually pulls the trigger on the storyline, so to speak, the list could be even longer. Take a look at our guide to the potential suspects , then hit the comments with your pick for the character you think is likeliest to do in hell’s belle.

Now, if we were betting folks — and you bet we are — we’d wager that the soap is setting up a “Who killed Sheila?” storyline and planning to at last deliver the murder mystery that we were told Vinny’s death was going to be (but most definitely wasn’t). That wouldn’t mean, of course, that the show couldn’t dig up and dust off its version of Freddy Krueger anytime it wanted to in the future; Sheila’s already died and come back with such regularity, she could be a boomerang. It would just mean that we’d be getting treated to a classic soap murder mystery, one in which just about the entire canvas had a reason to want to see the deceased modeling the latest in toe tags.

If you or we were The Bold and the Beautiful villainess Sheila Carter, we’d steer very clear of Los Angeles and the many, many people there that we’d wronged. (And that’s not even counting the ones that we… er, she tried to kill.) But the soap-hopping psychopath plays by her own rules, the kind that only make sense when one doesn’t just have a screw loose but all of their screws loose. So the she-devil resurfaced in the City of Angels to (cough) bond with her newly revealed son and grandson, in the process adding to her mile-long list of enemies.

1 / 10 <p><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila:</strong> Not only to keep the repeat offender from having any influence whatsoever over their goodhearted son, Finn, but to keep her from revealing to Li that she unwittingly adopted her own husband’s illegitimate child. If that one-two punch isn’t a motive for murder, we don’t know what would be. <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Despite the clear and present danger that she represents, foolishly trusting Finn might never forgive his dad for murdering Mommie Dearest.</p>

2 / 10 <p><strong>Why She Would Kill Sheila:</strong> To protect son Hayes from the walking nightmare that is his Maw Maw, obviously. On top of that, the newborn’s mom could consider a switchblade to Sheila’s heart — or empty chest cavity, anyway — payback for her “murder” of Steffy’s mother, Taylor. <strong>Why She Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Having seen how close ex-husband Liam recently came to being separated from his family, Steffy would probably think twice before committing a crime that could get her sent up the river and away from her kids.</p>

3 / 10 <p><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila:</strong> We could well imagine the Forrester family’s patriarch feeling so guilty for having brought the sinister scheme weaver into their lives in the first place that he might take it upon himself to remove her from the equation — permanently. <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Eric is basically a good guy. Yeah, he thinks with his zipper a bit too much, but down deep, he’s a decent fella. Albeit the kind who can get so mad that he might try to run down the object of his rage (as he did Deacon Sharpe after he broadcast his deflowering of Eric’s daughter, Bridget). On second thought, maybe he really <em>would</em> take a shot at exterminating Sheila!</p>

4 / 10 <p><strong>Why She Would Kill Sheila:</strong> Like Jack, to prevent the maniac from warping Finn’s mind and turning him into a chip off the ol’ block. Plus, what if she secretly <em>knows</em> Jack is Finn’s biodad? She might off Sheila to prevent “their” son from being disillusioned about the man who raised him. <strong>Why She Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Nah, murder just isn’t Li’s style. Finn’s adoptive mother would more likely reason with him — and, in most genteel fashion, paint Sheila into a corner she’d have to leave L.A. to get herself back out of.</p>

5 / 10 <p><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila:</strong> Having seen firsthand the kind of hell she wreaks — <em>and</em> on more than one occasion — Steffy’s father might put the she-demon six feet under to keep her from performing the encore for which none of his family asked. <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Ridge has too much to lose, from his hard-won second chance with Brooke to his future doting on his grandkids. He’d more likely see if he could pay off Deputy Chief Baker with hot dogs to plant evidence and get Sheila sent back to the slammer.</p>

6 / 10 <p><strong>Why She Would Kill Sheila:</strong> For one thing, it would be a terrific plot twist to have Sheila’s long-lost daughter with James Warwick sneak back into town and keep Mom from adding to her litany of sins. And it would make sense, too, seeing as the last time Mary was on the canvas, she read Sheila for filth for trying to fill her mind with the sorta malevolent nonsense that’s made the supervillain persona non grata on not one but two soaps. <strong>Why She Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Because committing a murder would make Mary the last thing she ever wanted to be — just like her mother.</p>

7 / 10 <p><strong>Why She Would Kill Sheila:</strong> Hey, turnabout is fair play — and the unhinged harpy <em>did</em> once “murder” Taylor. Plus, the shrink already has a history of taking aim in defense of her daughter. Remember, she opened fire on Bill Spencer after he used Steffy’s vulnerable state to get her into bed, in so doing putting her marriage to Liam on life support. <strong>Why She Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Um… Honestly, we can scarcely think of one, especially considering that Taylor hasn’t always seemed like she’s been shuffling a full deck in recent years. Word of advice, though: If you’re gonna do it, Taylor, try <em>silver</em> bullets, not gold.</p>

8 / 10 <p><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila:</strong> Sure, right now, Sheila’s son is putty in her hands. But what if he were to suddenly wise up and realize that everybody is telling him how evil and crazy she is because, well, she’s evil and crazy? A sense of shame at his stupidity could drive Finn to make amends by sending the (Worst) Mother of Year to an early grave. (Pictured is a preview of the expression he might wear when having this earth-shattering revelation.) <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Finn just doesn’t have it in him. If he wasn’t the one to stick “Poor Dead” in front of Poor Dead Vinny’s name, he’s not going to be rubbing out his own mother, vile as she may be.</p>

9 / 10 <p><strong>Why She Would Kill Sheila:</strong> To once and for all get a good night’s sleep. For crying out loud, the <em>Young & Restless</em> heroine has been stalked and terrorized on not one but two shows by Sheila, and repeatedly thought that her tormenter had been sent back from whence she came — hell — only to discover that rumors of her death had been greatly exaggerated. <strong>Why She Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> For the moment, at least, Sheila seems preoccupied with the Finnegans and the Forresters. So Lauren might not want to draw attention back to herself, should an attempt on Sheila’s life not succeed.</p>