Bold & Beautiful Alum’s Spirited Daddy/Daughter Duet Is Guaranteed to Melt Your Heart
John Paschal/JPI
We just can’t get enough of soap stars singing with their kids.
Former The Bold and the Beautiful actor Jacob Young (ex-Rick), who also had memorable roles on General Hospital and All My Children, posted a video that we could have put on repeat all day! Playing guitar and singing along with his beautiful little girl Molly, the father/daughter duo sent the too-cute meter through the roof with a duet of Van Morrison’s 1971 classic “Wild Night.”
Young and Molly’s smiles lit up the room and we have to admit, watching the video once was simply not enough! And if you need a little pick-me-up, you’re sure to get it by pressing the play button below.
In the past few weeks, other soap stars have shared duets with their kids. Young’s previous castmate, General Hospital’s Maurice Benard (Sonny), and his son Joshua sang an Elvis Presley love song while The Young and the Restless’ Melissa Ordway’s (Abby) husband, Justin Gaston (ex-Chance), and their daughter Olivia sang a sweet tune by contemporary Christian band MercyMe.
More: Jacob Young shares special All My Children memories
Who needs singing competition reality shows when we can just watch these adorable soapy videos on Instagram all day?
Now that we’ve seen Young with his daughter, view our gallery below featuring photos of soap stars and their real-life kids, including one of the former daytime star with his son Luke.
Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Bold and the Beautiful — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.