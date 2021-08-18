CBS screenshot

Finn has been warned about Sheila, but will he listen?

In a preview for The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of August 16 – 20, Sheila appears to be going nowhere. Read on for the scoop!

After their disastrous wedding reception during which Finn revealed to the stunned Forresters that Sheila was his biological mother, he learned all about the family’s history with her and her various crimes. Steffy warned Sheila, after a slap, that she’d never be a part of Hayes’ life. She later made Finn promise to stay away from his mother. That might be easier said than done.

Finn confides in Paris that he knows he shouldn’t have anything to do with Sheila, but in the end, she’s his biological mother. It looks like curiosity could be getting the better of Finn. As Ridge warns Finn of her being threat, and asks his son-in-law to let him know if she reaches out, Sheila checks her phone. Could Finn have been the one to contact her?

By the end of the week, Jack goes to Sheila hoping to reason with her and tells her to leave town for everyone’s sake. Unfortunately, Sheila refuses to do that! She clearly has big plans, likely involving Finn and her grandson, but what are they?

Video: CBS/You Tube