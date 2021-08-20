Jill Johnson, Sean Smith, Howard Wise/JPI

From spanning decades to growing their families, stars’ real-life relationships warm our hearts.

While the love affairs and marriages on Bold & Beautiful can be a little, erm, tumultuous, it’s not typically a case of real-life mirroring art in the love lives of the actors and actresses who play our favorite characters.

Some off-screen marriages span decades, such as Bold & Beautiful’s John McCook’s (Eric), who has been married to his wife Laurette since 1980. The happy couple looked as close as newlyweds when they spent a day with the grandchildren at Disneyland recently.

Still others are young marrieds with growing families, such as Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and Kelly Kruger-Brooks (Eva; Mackenzie, Young & Restless), who just announced they’re expecting their second child together.

Also growing her family is Bold & Beautiful’s Maya, Karla Mosley, and partner John Rogers, who shared the most adorable baby photos after Mosley gave birth to baby girl number two in July.

Another Bold & Beautiful off-screen relationship comes with a plot twist. Rena Sofer gave love a second chance with Sanford Bookstaver, who have two grown daughters and found their way back together after previously parting ways.

See the updated and ultimate photo guide to Bold & Beautiful stars and their real-life partners in the gallery below.

