Howard Wise/JPI

The proud parents have something very special to celebrate.

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and his wife, soap opera alum Kelly Kruger (The Young and the Restless’ ex-Mac, Bold & Beautiful’s ex-Eva), shared the cutest video today — and they have big baby news!

Brooks posted a video of his lovely wife walking down a hallway, carrying a blanket as words appeared on the screen, “Everleigh asked us for another puppy…” Kruger then snapped the blanket and just like that, her baby bump was revealed! “But we decided to give her a sibling instead!”

Brooks and Everleigh then joined the video as “here we go again” appeared, along with “we’re so excited!” As the happy family danced together, Everleigh closed out the special announcement with a kiss to her mama’s pregnant belly.

We are so very excited for the couple — and for little Everleigh, who is going to be a big sister!

Brooks and Kruger love to post fun videos for their fans. In fact, another of their cutest ones to date was how he reacted to the way his wife and daughter spent their free time.

Earlier this month, Kruger alerted everyone to their big move and stated, “Wow packing up 10 plus years of your life and moving with a one year old is no joke! It’s been so emotional leaving the house we made so many amazing memories in.”

Guess they needed more room for their growing family! And speaking of memories, take a look at the photos we shared back in May 2020 of Everleigh’s nursery in our gallery below.

