Bold & Beautiful’s Don Diamont Shares an Adorable Update on His Family’s New Member: ‘She’s Growing on Me’
Gilles Toucas/CBS
On August 9, the actor shared a photo of himself giving his dog a sweet, literal pick-me-up.
Looks like Èzey is fitting in nicely. The sheepadoodle, named for Èze, the French city in which Don Diamont and Cindy Ambuehl were married, was introduced to the Bold & Beautiful star’s followers as “a killing machine! A highly trained attack dog! A canine Green Beret! Men and beasts alike will cross to the other side of the street when they see her coming!”
View this post on Instagram
But obviously, that wasn’t and isn’t the case at all. In fact, Èzey epitomizes the term “cutie patootie.” On August 5, the new addition to the family got to meet “brother” Luca for the first time as well as “nephews” Deus and Jagger. “They had a blast playing together,” said Diamont. (See them in action below.)
View this post on Instagram
On August 9, Bill’s portrayer shared another Èzey update. “We’ve had [her] for five weeks,” he said, adding with a laugh (considering that he’s practically wearing her in the picture), “She’s growing on me.”
View this post on Instagram
Of course, no one will ever replace in Diamont’s heart Tessa, the dog that he lost back in the fall of 2020. For a while there, “I was too brokenhearted to post anything,” he said at the time. Even now, he had to admit, “I still miss my Tessa.”
