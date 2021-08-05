The Ultimate Bold & Beautiful Wedding Album: Revisit Some of the Show’s Most Fabulous Nuptials, From the Enviably Lavish to the Inevitably Interrupted
Ahead of Steffy and Finn’s “wedding of the century” we celebrate ceremonies fans may have forgotten and will fondly recall.
As the much-ballyhooed wedding of Steffy Forrester and Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan commences on Bold & Beautiful, we got to thinking about the daytime sudser’s fondness for nuptials; lots and lots of nuptials. While it would be a task indeed to mark every ceremony, we did manage to “gather together” a fun batch of marriage memories from across the years.
Watch! Steffy and Finn wedding bombshell preview
Through the decades, viewers have been treated to all kinds of weddings featuring glamorous gowns, sumptuous scenarios — many of the fabulous weddings take place on location shoots, such as in Australia, Monte Carlo, and on sunny California beaches — and glorious glitches.
Bold & Beautiful characters such as Ridge and Brooke, and later, Liam and Hope, have made many attempts to wed, not all of which were successful. In fact, the interrupted wedding has become almost as much of a tradition on Bold & Beautiful as characters tying the knot in the living room of the Forrester mansion, or annulling the marriage after the fact. Amazingly and amusingly, Carter Walton often acts as officiant at the wedding as well as the go-to-attorney to dissolve the union later.
While Steffy and Finn’s wedding is expected to go off with a hitch, it won’t be without a glitch, and a monstrous one at that, as a mystery guest and a bombshell revelation about Finn’s bio mom will rock the bride and groom and their families!
As we wait for it all to go down, sit back and take a look through our Bold & Beautiful wedding album, and then let us know which nuptials you loved, which made you laugh, which you’d forgotten, and which you fondly remember.
