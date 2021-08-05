The Ultimate Bold & Beautiful Wedding Album: Revisit Some of the Show’s Most Fabulous Nuptials, From the Enviably Lavish to the Inevitably Interrupted

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Bold and the Beautiful — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter .

As we wait for it all to go down, sit back and take a look through our Bold & Beautiful wedding album , and then let us know which nuptials you loved, which made you laugh, which you’d forgotten, and which you fondly remember.

While Steffy and Finn’s wedding is expected to go off with a hitch, it won’t be without a glitch, and a monstrous one at that, as a mystery guest and a bombshell revelation about Finn’s bio mom will rock the bride and groom and their families!

Bold & Beautiful characters such as Ridge and Brooke, and later, Liam and Hope, have made many attempts to wed, not all of which were successful. In fact, the interrupted wedding has become almost as much of a tradition on Bold & Beautiful as characters tying the knot in the living room of the Forrester mansion, or annulling the marriage after the fact. Amazingly and amusingly, Carter Walton often acts as officiant at the wedding as well as the go-to-attorney to dissolve the union later.

Through the decades, viewers have been treated to all kinds of weddings featuring glamorous gowns, sumptuous scenarios — many of the fabulous weddings take place on location shoots, such as in Australia, Monte Carlo, and on sunny California beaches — and glorious glitches.

As the much-ballyhooed wedding of Steffy Forrester and Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan commences on Bold & Beautiful, we got to thinking about the daytime sudser’s fondness for nuptials; lots and lots of nuptials. While it would be a task indeed to mark every ceremony, we did manage to “gather together” a fun batch of marriage memories from across the years.

Ahead of Steffy and Finn’s “wedding of the century” we celebrate ceremonies fans may have forgotten and will fondly recall.

1 / 24 <p>This is just one of Eric and Stephanie’s weddings — they married four times. The couple routinely split up over his affairs and battled over family drama for decades. However, as matriarch and patriarch of the Forrester family, they always cared deeply about one another even when they were apart, and were drawn back together repeatedly until Stephanie’s untimely death from lung cancer. </p>

2 / 24 <p>Ridge and Brooke’s first wedding was held on the beach at Point Dume (not Doom, ahem), and both bride and groom were outfitted in white 90s splendor. Trumpets played as Brooke rode up on horseback and the couple tied the knot surrounded by family, friends, and sandcastles. Get the rundown on all of <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-bold-and-the-beautiful/news/50635/ridge-brooke-forresters-wedding-ceremonies-on-bb/" target="_blank">Ridge and Brooke’s weddings here</a>.</p>

3 / 24 <p>When Thorne and Brooke got involved, his mother Stephanie was furious and even <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/photos-bold-beautiful-stephanie-forrester-schemes/" target="_blank">attacked Brooke at Big Bear</a>. After overcoming opposition from the family, and numerous obstacles, Thorne married Brooke. But it wasn’t to last, as he overheard Brooke calling his brother Ridge her soul mate and asked for an annulment. </p>

4 / 24 <p>Macy and Grant Chambers’ friendship grew into love as they went into business together, opening the Insomnia Coffee House where Macy would also sing. After marrying in front of the Spectra clan, they struggled to conceive a child, which led to Grant’s testicular cancer diagnosis, and eventually his death. Macy sang one final song to her husband as he passed away in the hospital.</p>

5 / 24 <p>Rick fell for his older babysitter, Amber Moore, and after she donated a kidney to save his life, the pair made love. Amber got pregnant and though Rick, panicked at becoming a father at such a young age, turned his attentions to Kimberly Fairchild, he did marry Amber. They later split when Rick learned that Amber was passing off her cousin’s infant as their own and that their baby had died during delivery.</p>

6 / 24 <p>This Brooke and Ridge wedding was interrupted by Nick Marone. Ridge’s rougher-around-the-edges half-brother was in love with the bride and actually picked her up and carried her off over his shoulder!</p>

7 / 24 <p>Darla and Thorne hooked up when she was comforting him after he learned his presumed-dead love, Macy, was alive and had remarried. Macy was later killed when a chandelier fell on her. Distraught over the death of someone they both loved, Darla, who had conceived a child during her night with Thorne, named their baby Alexandria to honor her friend. Darla and Thorne were married in the Forrester mansion, and remained together until Darla died in the hospital after being struck by a car driven by Taylor Hayes. </p>

8 / 24 <p>After an ill-fated romance with Clarke Garrison, Kristen fell in love with designer Tony Dominguez, who worked at Spectra. After Tony revealed he was HIV-positive, the couple went on to marry with Stephanie and Eric’s blessing. While on honeymoon in Africa, the pair met a young orphan named Zende, whom they adopted. </p>

9 / 24 <p>Deacon married Bridget while he still had lingering feelings for Amber Moore. When Bridget’s mother, Brooke, confronted him about it, they ended up having sex. They continued the affair behind Bridget’s back and Brooke became pregnant. Brooke married Whip Jones to pass the child, Hope, off as his, but Bridget learned the truth, threw her husband out, and burned his clothes!</p>

10 / 24 <p>Donna wed Eric, whom she calls her “Honey Bear” in a nod to one of their favorite bedroom activities, and secured some of his valuable Forrester Creations’ stock when they later divorced. They’ve remained attracted to one another over the years and if Donna’s recent reminiscing is any clue, they could be headed for a reunion once his latest divorce is finalized.</p>

11 / 24 <p>Ruthless business mogul Bill Spencer met his match in Katie Logan, who softened his sharp edges and helped him to be a better man. After divorcing, remarrying, and divorcing again amid Bill romancing her sister, Brooke, the duo are still trying to get it right. See <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/photos-bill-katie-weddings-love-story/" target="_blank">Bill and Katie’s wedding gallery here</a>.</p>

12 / 24 <p>Steffy and Thomas kept Ridge from seeing Brooke’s texts ahead of his remarriage to their mom, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/photos-bold-and-beautiful-taylor-hayes-over-years/" target="_blank">Taylor</a>, in their version of a parent trap. A disheveled Brooke arrived on horseback just in time to hear the conclusion of the ceremony!</p>

13 / 24 <p>Jackie M began having <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/photos-soap-opera-sex-scenes/" target="_blank">risqué sex</a> with Owen after hiring him as a model at her fashion house. She allowed him to date Bridget on the side, but their relationship deepened and they decided to get married in Hawaii. Owen later got Bridget pregnant, but their marriage survived, as Jackie, Owen and Bridget moved away to raise Logan together.</p>

14 / 24 <p>Maya and Rick’s love bloomed despite differences in social status as well as the revelation that Maya was transgender, and the pair were blissfully married. After welcoming their daughter, Lizzie, the couple moved to Paris to live and work at Forrester International. Unfortunately, Maya and the child came back alone and a divorce ensued. She and the little one have dropped out of sight and we never did find out why the marriage ended.</p>

15 / 24 <p>Donna and Justin were sweethearts when they were younger, but went their separate ways and Donna gave up their baby. Marcus was raised a Walton and was later adopted by Eric Forrester before it was revealed that Donna and Justin were his birth parents. He was present when they reunited and tied the knot later in life.</p>

16 / 24 <p>This particular attempt at marriage, made by Brooke and Ridge, came to a sudden halt when her sister Katie dropped to the floor unconscious. Everyone assumed that her heart, a transplant from late brother Storm, was failing, but the truth was that Katie had the hots for Ridge and faked the collapse to stop the nuptials.</p>

17 / 24 <p>Steffy and Liam have married several times and whether it was because Hope was stranded in a gondola, the bride ziplined into the ceremony, or as with this wedding, rode in on a motorcycle wearing black… they’ve all been memorable for one reason or another.</p>

18 / 24 <p>When Hope’s love, Liam, failed to show up on time to meet her in Paris, she decided to marry his devoted half-brother, Wyatt, instead. They tied the knot on a yacht in Monte Carlo and jumped into the sea together afterward.</p>

19 / 24 <p>Eric fell head over heels for Quinn Fuller despite her dark history and forged ahead with their wedding against the advice of his entire family. In fact, he and Quinn tied the knot virtually alone after his whole clan boycotted the ceremony. Eric and Quinn’s relationship survived numerous ups and downs, until Quinn’s affair with trusty Forrester Creations executive, Carter, was exposed and Eric demanded a divorce.</p>

20 / 24 <p>Brooke and Bill’s relationship had been a beleagured one, mainly due to the fact that he was her sister Katie’s man, and that she always has one eye on her ‘destiny’ with Ridge Forrester. When they finally wed, after two previous ill-fated attempts, including one in Abu Dhabi in which Ridge an interfering Ridge was dumped into the ocean from a helicopter, it was a simple, but beautiful ceremony at home. Later, Bill’s scheming against Sally Spectra resulted in Brooke leaving him.</p>

21 / 24 <p>Steffy and Wyatt were wed on the beach by none other than Cher’s son, Chaz Bono, who played the role of their officiant. Steffy was in love with Liam, but he hadn’t been heard from in quite some time and it was believed he’d defected to Australia to be with Ivy. When it was revealed that he actually had amnesia and was being held captive by Wyatt’s mother, Quinn, it wasn’t too long before Steffy and Wyatt’s marriage became a casualty of the whole mess.</p>

22 / 24 <p>Nicole and Zende were taken with each other at first sight. They weathered Sasha’s interference, and Nicole’s decision to be a surrogate for her sister and her husband, and finally made it to the altar. After moving overseas, Zende came back alone and, sadly, we still really don’t understand what happened to their marriage.</p>

23 / 24 <p><a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/bold-beautiful-liam-hope-love-story-photos/" target="_blank">Liam and Hope</a> have been married a few times amid numerous unsuccessful attempts to tie the knot. Though they are currently happy together and raising their daughter, Beth, along with Douglas Forrester, this particular wedding didn’t go off with a hitch. Wyatt interrupted the ceremony to tell Liam the truth about Steffy, who was pregnant with his child, and whom Liam mistakenly believed was having an ongoing affair with his father, Bill.</p>