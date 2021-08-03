Howard Wise/JPI

A preview of “the wedding of the century” gave away what could have been the surprise of the century.

On August 2, days before Steffy and Finn even had butterflies in their stomachs about their imminent nuptials on The Bold and the Beautiful, footage surfaced from an Entertainment Tonight story on the wedding — footage that revealed that the groom’s biological mother was none other than Kimberlin Brown’s iconic supervillain, Sheila Carter.

But is she really? Sure, “I wouldn’t lie to you, I swear,” she says in the clip. So… erm, maybe it’s true.

As Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, who plays the bride, explains in the video, “It was supposed to be a nice wedding day for Steffy and Finn, and things were going well… until Sheila pops up.

“She’s a big troublemaker,” she adds. “She has a lot of history, as the viewers know.”

From there, we see the antagonist, who got her start as the husband- and baby-snatching tormentor of The Young and the Restless’ Lauren, introduce herself to an unsuspecting Finn. “I’m your mother,” she says.

Uh… come again? It’s been years since the character of Sheila went from pot-stirrer extraordinaire to Il Giardino waitress. And if Brown has her way, she’ll remain front and center. “I’ll play,” said the actress, “as long as they’ll have me, quite honestly.”

From there, she made a suggestion as to future Bold & Beautiful casting. But you can see who she had in mind by clicking on the post above.