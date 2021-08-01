Bold & Beautiful Shocking Preview: Steffy and Finn’s Wedding is Rocked by a Bombshell!
CBS screenshot
Will Steffy and Finn be pronounced man and wife?
In a preview for The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of August 2 – 6, Steffy and Finn’s joyous day arrives but could end in disaster. Read on for the scoop!
Last week Steffy realized there was no reason to put off marrying Finn, though she previously wanted to meet his parents first. She didn’t have to wait long as Finn’s father Jack arrived, promising his mother was soon to follow. Finn finally confessed a secret he hadn’t told Steffy, and that was that he was adopted! He admitted he never looked for his birth parents, and his mother gave him up after he was born. And while Finn’s secret didn’t seem to shake Steffy’s faith in him, his father Jack fretted over a piece of information that he was reluctant to reveal. Could Finn’s birth mother be someone we already know? Someone that could change everything?
In a preview of what is to come, Ridge assures Steffy that nothing will ruin this day. Of course, he may have just jinxed the event. As any soap fan knows, weddings are notorious for not going off without a problem or two.
As Finn and Steffy prepare to declare their love in front of family and friends, the pastor asks if anyone has any reason why these two shouldn’t be wed. The camera pans to Liam in the audience, who likely won’t object this time. Someone might though, as the promo promises a bombshell is going to be dropped at the wedding.
Let us know in the comments what you think is going to be revealed, and if it will keep Steffy and Finn from marrying?
Read the Bold & Beautiful spoilers to learn about a mysterious guest that turns up at the wedding. Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Bold and the Beautiful — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter. And be sure to browse the below photo gallery of soap stars and their children.
Video: Bold & Beautiful/Instagram