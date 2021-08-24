Lifetime; Howard Wise/JPI

Grab your pom poms but watch your back!

Summertime is about to get a bit hotter — and deadlier — with Lifetime’s chilling Fear the Cheer movie lineup. Not only will viewers be treated to six new premieres, they’ll also be able to see a few soap opera stars in leading roles. New movies, featuring The Bold and the Beautiful’s Denise Richards (Shauna), Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry (Paulina) and The Young and the Restless alum Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie), will run every Saturday and Sunday, beginning August 28, through September 5, at 8:00 pm.

Get all of the details and set your DVRs for the killer lineup below.

Killer Cheer Mom

High school junior Riley (Courtney Fulk) moves to a new town with her dad (Thomas Calabro) and stepmom Amanda (Denise Richards). After trying out for the competitive cheer squad, despite the stiff competition, Amanda lends her support but Riley wants to make it on her own. She becomes hopeful when a few cheerleaders are expelled and injured under suspicious circumstances but can’t help but wonder if Amanda is behind the madness. Tune in Saturday, August 28, at 8:00 pm.

Pom Poms and Payback

A tight knit group of high school cheerleaders band together after they’re betrayed by their boyfriends on prom night. While setting out for revenge, a major twist suggests that the mysterious Coach Evergreen (Emily Killian) might be the one behind all of their misfortune. The movie premieres on Saturday, August 28, at 10:00 pm.

The Wrong Cheer Captain

When Emma (Claire Tablizo) mysteriously turns up dead, Kate (Alexis Samone) begins to suspect that Anna (Sofia Masson), the newly appointed cheer captain, is responsible. As Kate looks further into what happened, she soon becomes Anna’s next target. The movie also stars Vivica A. Fox and Jackée Harry, so set your DVRs for Sunday, August 29, at 8:00 pm.

Cheer for Your Life

Cindy (Grace Patterson) is ecstatic to join the cheer squad but is crushed during a hellish and humiliating cheerleader initiation week. After another girl on the squad turns up dead, Cindy goes missing and her mother has to beat the clock in order to save her daughter from becoming the next victim. Tune in on Sunday, August 29, at 10:00 pm.

Deadly Cheers

Brianna (Camille Calvin) and her daughter Julie (Katherine Marsh) move to a new town in order for her to take a job as a high school assistant principal. After Julie joins the school’s popular, competitive cheer team under the esteemed Coach Allison (Shannon Skiles), one of the cheerleaders suffers a mysterious accident. And Coach Allison will stop at nothing to cover it up — even if it means sacrificing her own cheerleaders. Watch as the drama unfolds on Saturday, September 4, at 8:00 pm.

Webcam Cheerleaders

After the death of her sister, Maisy (Joelle Farrow) wants to be closer to her grieving mother and father and transfers to the college where her sister attended. Maisy is determined to prove that her sister didn’t die by suicide and learns that many of the girls on the cheerleading squad are also web cam girls. However, revealing the truth may have deadly consequences. Don’t miss the final Fear the Cheer premiere on Sunday, September 5, at 8:00 pm.

