Ridge questions Steffy about Finn’s background.

In a preview for The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of July 26 – 30, Steffy is eager to meet Finn’s family, but he’s not that ready to introduce them to her. Read on for the scoop!

Last week Finn proposed to Steffy, who suggested before they fast-track a marriage that she should first meet his family. Finn seemed troubled by the idea, but she told him to get his parents to L.A., and then she’d consider moving up the wedding.

In the latest promo, Ridge points out that he doesn’t exactly know much about Finn or his past. Steffy has no reservations about marrying the guy but admits she wants to get to know his family and more about his history. She won’t have to wait long as Ted King joins Bold & Beautiful as Finn’s father, Jack, and Naomi Matsuda as his mother Li.

With Steffy pressing Finn about meeting his family, the doctor sets Steffy down and admits there is something she should know, something he should have told her before now. Just exactly what is it about his parents that has him concerned to have Steffy meet them? After all, they are Hayes’ grandparents. Could they somehow have a history with Steffy’s family?

