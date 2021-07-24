Sean Smith/JPI

On July 23, the actress revealed how she stays organized — and it’s easier than you might think.



Nope, it isn’t personal assistants or Google alerts that keep Jacqueline MacInnes Wood on task. It’s… datebooks. Yep, the self-proclaimed “calendar girl” is “all about productivity,” she Instagrammed. “Especially when juggling two kids, work, friends, family, life and so on.

“I love to have [calendars] around the house as opposed to my cellphone so we can all see what’s going on in the day-to-day,” she continued. “I have one in the pantry/kitchen for meals for the week and grocery list. Big chalkboard in the kitchen for bigger tasks that everyone can see. One for events, work, appointments, dinners, etc.”

More: Your favorite stars’ beauty secrets [PHOTOS]

Oh, you think she’s done, do you? Steffy’s portrayer was just getting started. In addition, “I have one in the playroom for play dates, classes, activities, adventures. Then I have my planner that I put everything all the way down to reminding myself to drink water,” she wrote, laughing. “Granted, I don’t do it all the time, but I try to do it as much as I can to get into a nice rhythm.

“Lemme tell you,” she added, “it really helps.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J A C Q U E L I N E W O O D (@jacquelinemwood_1)

While you’re here, stop off at the below photo gallery, which reveals the latest additions to the soap’s gorgeous collection of cast portraits.