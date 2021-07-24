The Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Shares the Secret of Her Success: ‘Lemme Tell You, It Really Helps’
Sean Smith/JPI
On July 23, the actress revealed how she stays organized — and it’s easier than you might think.
Nope, it isn’t personal assistants or Google alerts that keep Jacqueline MacInnes Wood on task. It’s… datebooks. Yep, the self-proclaimed “calendar girl” is “all about productivity,” she Instagrammed. “Especially when juggling two kids, work, friends, family, life and so on.
“I love to have [calendars] around the house as opposed to my cellphone so we can all see what’s going on in the day-to-day,” she continued. “I have one in the pantry/kitchen for meals for the week and grocery list. Big chalkboard in the kitchen for bigger tasks that everyone can see. One for events, work, appointments, dinners, etc.”
Oh, you think she’s done, do you? Steffy’s portrayer was just getting started. In addition, “I have one in the playroom for play dates, classes, activities, adventures. Then I have my planner that I put everything all the way down to reminding myself to drink water,” she wrote, laughing. “Granted, I don’t do it all the time, but I try to do it as much as I can to get into a nice rhythm.
“Lemme tell you,” she added, “it really helps.”
