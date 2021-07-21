Howard Wise/JPI

Two soap actors celebrate their beautiful little one by bouncing through a fun-filled day.

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) and wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin), who filled in as Steffy in order to film intimate scenes last year, recently celebrated their daughter’s second birthday! Their little girl, Poppy Marie, was not only treated to a delicious-looking cake but a fun time with mom and dad in a bounce house.

The former Bold & Beautiful actress shared a few photos from the day and thanked those “who joined us in celebrating two years of Sweet P!” She went on to explain that there was a lack of photos “because we were off our phones and just enjoyed being together. What a way to celebrate!” And we agree!

Family is everything, which Novlan confirmed by being the first to reply to his wife’s post with “two years of bliss.”

What a beautiful family!

In soapland, Novlan’s Finn is currently enjoying life as a first-time dad to little Hayes. He and Steffy are preparing to complete their family circle by tying the knot but the elephant in the room seems to be his estranged family, who Steffy insists on meeting before the wedding. Considering Finn appeared very uncomfortable at the thought of his parents coming to Los Angeles, there’s sure to be some drama ahead!

