Why The Bold and the Beautiful *Must* Recast Zoe and Bring Her Back — Plus, the Familiar Face Who Should Play the Woman Scorned in a Revolutionary Return Storyline
CBS
The term “unfinished business” was all but coined for Kiara Barnes’ former character.
Although Lenny Kravitz sang “It Ain’t Over ’Til It’s Over” an eternity before Zoe was even a gleam in Bold & Beautiful headwriter Bradley Bell’s eye, the song could’ve been written for her. ‘Cause not to put too fine a point on it, it is most definitely not over for the model who was betrayed by fiancé Carter and insta-BFF Quinn.
The question is, how to bring her back to the show. Her exit, we’ve discussed at lengths, left a lot to be desired. But maybe that’s OK, because it means that her return will really pack a punch. Already, we know just who we’d cast in the part: Antoinette Robertson, who knocked it out of the park as long-suffering Melissa on The Haves and the Have Nots. (How long was she suffering? She ended it all by taking a fatal flying leap!) Her or Lovie Simone, who stole pretty much every scene she wandered into as Zora on OWN’s Greenleaf.
More: Get closer than ever to your favorite stars [PHOTOS]
What about the comeback storyline for Zoe, though? The obvious route would be to have her return to L.A. hellbent on getting revenge on Carter and Quinn. We even floated that idea. But doesn’t that have a “been there, done that” feel to it? Even a “been there, done that often” feel?
Maybe the soap could take this opportunity to thoroughly reboot the character, who, let’s be real, has never been that finely drawn. Zoe started off as a Brit stalker, lost the accent and psycho tendencies, became Thomas’ patsy and Carter’s girlfriend, then pulled a total Liam, waffling between the guy who wanted to marry her and her sister’s new suitor, Zende.
In other words, she was all over the map!
More: Zoe and more of soaps’ all-time worst exits [PHOTOS]
When The Bold and the Beautiful returns her to the fold, perhaps it could allow her to come into her own. What if, in her time away, she realized that what Carter and Quinn did was really no worse than what she’d wanted to do behind her beau’s back with Zende? What if she’d adopted a “Love and let love” attitude, one that made her catnip to not only onetime fiancé Thomas but, ironically, Carter and Zende? Would the new, self-actualized Zoe hook up with her ex and assume that Quinn could similarly evolve? Would she indulge herself with Zende anticipating that Paris would understand that the heart wants what the heart wants?
We’d be fascinated to find out — and further intrigued by this character the likes of which we can’t recall ever seeing in daytime. What do you think, Bold & Beautiful fans? Would you like to see Zoe get a remix? Hit the comments with your ideas, and on your way, stop off at the below photo gallery that marvels at the makeovers some of our favorite stars have gotten — including Barnes on her way to Fantasy Island.