The actress’ life has gone to the dogs in a much sweeter way than her character’s.

Rock bottom is a funny thing, isn’t it? It’s hard to tell when you’ve hit it until you have — and we’re pretty sure that right about now The Bold & Beautiful scheme queen Quinn knows that’s where she’s at. Her affair with Carter’s been exposed, she’s lost husband Eric as well as her job, and she can forget about ever seeing her portrait hung again except maybe in effigy.

But while she picks up the pieces of her shattered life, portrayer Rena Sofer is savoring every moment of her days. In an Instagram post accompanied by a too-cute-for-words video, the actress declared, perhaps futilely, “I will not be a foster fail! I will not be a foster fail! I will not be a foster faaahhh!!!”

Yeah, she’s gonna have a hard time not holding onto the new dogs currently in her care. And you’ll understand why when you “meet my new foster babies, Delilah and Dixie.

“You know you can’t talk the talk,” added the animal lover, “without walkin’ the walk!”

Happily, Sofer has been able to take the girls in and try to find them a new beginning. “I have July off from work,” she explained, “so I have the time and patience to stay home and set these two up for their forever homes! They are available for adoption… when I say they are adorable, I mean… come on! Look at those faces!”

Seriously, though — those faces. We can’t look at ’em without hearts bursting from our eyes. While we go back and watch Sofer’s clip again, check out the below photo gallery of the CBS soap’s latest comings and goings.