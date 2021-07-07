Howard Wise/JPI

“Kill it on Fantasy Island,” the hunk told his primetime-bound co-star.

The day that Kiara Barnes made her final appearance as Zoe on The Bold and the Beautiful, everybody was talking. On our end, we were discussing how the show could have given the actress and her alter ego such a limp sendoff — especially considering that the model learned that her fiancé had slept with her best friend. (Read Soaps.com’s review here.)

On social media, fans were talking, too, and so was Lawrence Saint-Victor, who plays Carter. “Big shout-out to my homie,” he Instagrammed to his leading lady, sharing a “pic… taken right after the last scene we filmed together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lawrence Saint-Victor (@lsaintvic)

The co-stars had been through a lot together. “I have to tell you, the challenge of telling a love story, creating chemistry and building romance was extremely difficult during a global pandemic where we had to be eight feet away from each other for most of our story,” Saint-Victor said. “But knowing we had each other’s backs and that we [could] rely on each other built so much trust and such a fun and creative environment.

“It’s bittersweet to see you go,” he added, “but I’m beyond proud of you. Kill it on Fantasy Island.”

On your way to the comments to add your well wishes for Barnes to Saint-Victor’s, stop off at the below photo gallery to review all of the CBS soap’s latest comings and goings.